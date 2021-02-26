Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in the Breast Cancer Panel on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:10 pm ET live via webcast to conference attendees (not available for replay). Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference.  MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.  In addition, a corporate overview provided by MacroGenics’ management will be available for on-demand viewing March 9-10, 2021.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:45 pm ET.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
MacroGenics, Inc.
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

