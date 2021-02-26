FOREWARN Partners with Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS®

/EIN News/ -- The 3rd largest local REALTOR® Association in the state of Colorado contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 4,200+ REALTOR® members to promote proactive agent safety



BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS® (“PPAR”) has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 4,200+ REALTOR® members it serves in the Pikes Peak Region to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by PPAR will be available to the 4,200+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

“I am pleased to announce this partnership with FOREWARN to provide a proactive safety and intelligence tool for all our members,” said Steve Volkodav, CEO of Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS®. “FOREWARN assists agents in quickly identifying their prospects and potential risks they may be facing. This is a critical first step in any effective agent safety protocol, and we are happy to be helping our members operate with greater peace of mind.”

On March 1, 2021, existing PPAR members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our analytics and information solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, recovering debt, identifying fraud and abuse, and ensuring legislative compliance, to identifying and acquiring customers. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

About Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS® (“PPAR”)

PPAR was founded in 1902 and currently represents over 4,300 REALTORS® and affiliates in the Pikes Peak Region. For more information about PPAR visit ppar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

