Denbury to Present at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of senior management are scheduled to present in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Kendall and other members of senior management will also participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors. An updated corporate presentation for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Monday, March 1, 2021, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.



Denbury is an independent energy company with operations focused on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company is differentiated by its focus on CO 2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and the emerging Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) industry, supported by the Company’s CO 2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO 2 pipeline infrastructure. The utilization of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 in EOR significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the oil that Denbury produces, underpinning the Company’s goal to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions within the decade. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS: Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000 John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383