Grayscale Investments® Announces Exploration of New Investment Products

New potential products reflect company’s continued commitment to improving investment community’s access to digital currency asset class

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments ®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, is announcing its consideration of several new digital assets for potential new product offerings. The firm, which currently offers accredited investors eight single-asset investment trusts and one diversified fund, continues to seek ways to better meet growing investor demand for exposure to digital assets through familiar, secure, and regulated investment products.

The digital assets currently under consideration include:

Aave (AAVE)

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Cardano (ADA)

Chainlink (LINK)

Compound (COMP)

Cosmos (ATOM)

Decentraland (MANA)

EOS (EOS)

Filecoin (FIL)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW)

Livepeer (LPT)

MakerDao (MKR)

Monero (XMR)

Numeraire (NMR)

Polkadot (DOT)

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Stacks (STX)

Sushiswap (SUSHI)

Synthetix (SNX)

Tezos (XTZ)

The Graph (GRT)

Uniswap (UNI)

Yearn Finance (YFI)

“We're eager to expand our product offerings to better serve our investors,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “The digital currency universe is constantly evolving and we seek to identify bold, interesting, and innovative opportunities that satisfy our investors’ demand for differentiated exposure to this burgeoning asset class.”

“We may not turn each of these assets into one of our landmark investment products,” continued Sonnenshein. “But as a firm that has been on the vanguard of connecting the legacy financial system with the new, digital currency-driven financial system, we view it as our responsibility to introduce investors to more diversity in this space.”

The process of creating an investment product structured similarly to those Grayscale already offers requires significant review and consideration, and is subject to substantial internal controls, sufficiently secure custody arrangements, and regulatory considerations. As such, there is no guarantee that assets named in the above list will receive a corresponding investment product.

Any newly-created products from Grayscale will be announced separately upon launch.

Investors can access Grayscale’s existing suite of products, as well as research, resources, and more, at grayscale.co .

--

Grayscale’s single-asset investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and Zcash (ZEC). Additionally, Grayscale’s diversified investment product, Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund, provides exposure to top digital currencies by market capitalization.

Grayscale's investment products are available to institutional and individual accredited investors through their respective periodic and ongoing private placements.

Additionally, secondary markets exist for six of Grayscale’s products as Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC ), Grayscale® Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX: BCHG ), Grayscale® Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE ), Grayscale® Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX: ETCG ), Grayscale® Litecoin Trust (OTCQX: LTCN ) and Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC ) are publicly-quoted and available to all individual and institutional investors on the OTCQX® Best Market and other OTC Markets.*

*Each Product offers a private placement to accredited investors. The investment objective of each Product is for its Shares (based on digital assets per Share) to reflect the value of digital assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities.

Because each Product does not currently operate a redemption program, there can be no assurance that the value of such Product’s Shares will reflect the value of the assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities, and the Shares of such Product, if traded on any secondary market, may trade at a substantial premium over, or a substantial discount to, the value of the assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities, and such Product may be unable to meet its investment objective.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.





About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $39.1B in assets under management as of February 25, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.co and follow @Grayscale .

