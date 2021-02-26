Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Asia Expansion Plan and Strategic Asian Market Growth Initiative

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services, Inc., today announces its plans to aggressively expand into Asian markets to exponentially grow the business operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company will also be announcing additional products and services as this expansion moves forward.



Initial expansion efforts will focus on locations such as South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

“Preliminary steps have already been taken, and Sharing Services anticipates making significant progress toward the completion of this expansion over the course of the next several months,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of SHRG. “We are pleased with the international team’s recent achievements in support of our ongoing efforts to launch expansion into this growing marketplace.”

“We are moving very fast to get to where we want to be. This expansion will bring the Company to a whole new level, and we are excited about the potential growth this can bring to the Company in the very near future,” stated Fai Chan, SHRG director.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative health, wealth and happiness-motivated products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Company leverages the expertise of its highly experienced global management team to market and sell products direct to consumers through its independent contractor sales force. The Company intends to differentiate itself by offering products and services that promote health, wealth and happiness.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical, or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since such statements speak only as of the date they were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements. Readers should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

