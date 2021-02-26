Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,066 in the last 365 days.

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, CFO and Adam Brown, SVP of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, which will include a fireside chat presentation at 12:30 p.m. EST. An audio-only recording will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations.
  • 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt
amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com
+1 (575) 491-0974


Primary Logo

You just read:

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.