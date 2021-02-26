Green Star Products: Ready to Close COVID-19 Contract at Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mr. Joseph LaStella, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (USOTC: GSPI) stated, “The Company has enough early votes to close the COVID-19 contract with BTR (Biotech Research, LLC).” The Company has already received 52% of our shareholder’s votes, and over 90% have voted in favor of approving the exclusive licensing with Biotech Research.



This approval ensures the final passage of the contract between Green Star Products and Biotech Research at the shareholders meeting. GSPI can now move ahead with this exclusive distribution agreement. For more details, please see press release dated December 21, 2020, titled: "Green Star Products: New Research Data Indicates 99.9% Effective Against The COVID-19 Virus.”

The 2021 Special Shareholders Meeting is scheduled on March 3, 2021, 9 am PST to 12 PM PST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Star Products will not be holding an actual in-person stockholders meeting. For information about the meeting go to our website https://gspiusa.com/ or directly to our meeting web page https://gspiusa.com/shareholders-meeting. In that web page you can find a Letter to Our Stockholders with current information about Company operations, voting updates, and a Special Shareholder’s Discount Coupon Code for Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) purchases and some information about this great anti-viral product.

At the present time, our Company is concentrating all its efforts on distribution of Viro Spectrum Shield, as it is of utmost importance that we help save lives during this active pandemic. COVID-19 is mutating quickly and spreading throughout the world. VSS has been successfully tested against multiple viruses. It tested at 99.9% efficacy against the COVID-19 virus in vitro. Results verified by a United States Federally Accredited Laboratory prove that VSS is non-toxic and has shown Broad-Spectrum Antiviral capabilities.

So many benefits to VSS, none more important than this formula can be used to combat the virus after infection as well as an all-natural preventative. Volunteers who were ill as a result of virus, many testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, used VSS and showed reversal of symptoms in 24-72 hours. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information. VSS makes no claims, the evidence speaks for itself!

Please hear recent audio interview testimonials at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XKDtltbVZ9NkBJe__Oj-S3nRkFR-rBLf/view

https://drive.google.com/file/d/12ldjTbYOuioBxnelHdA5reGc8nC5RJ_f/view

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings.

