Westland Insurance Acquires Brokerage in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of a new acquisition, AGI Insurance, effective February 23, 2021. Westland’s new retail office, located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, supports the company’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

AGI Insurance has been a family-owned insurance agency located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, since 1987. Their professional insurance advisors are experts in residential, auto, travel, farm, and commercial insurance services.

Westland Insurance is excited to welcome this agency to the organization. With this acquisition, Westland will be adding 12 employees in Saskatchewan. Westland now has over 160 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group
Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 160 locations and 1,700 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:
Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience
Phone: 604-543-7788
mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca
www.westlandinsurance.ca

 


