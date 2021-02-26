Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, March 1 - 4, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, and Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 1.

    • David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will participate on a panel discussion entitled “Developing and Commercializing Neurological Therapies” on Thursday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Registered conference attendees will have access to the live panel webcast.

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference, March 9 - 10, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, March 9.

    • A pre-recorded fireside chat with Matt Kapusta can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website on Tuesday, March 9 starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.

  • 2nd Annual Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders, March 9 - 11, 2021

    • Nick Li, Ph.D., M.B.A., senior director, global/US market access lead, will present at a workshop entitled “Developing a Gene Therapy Payment Model & Pricing Strategy for Hemophilia when Alternative Treatments are Available” on Thursday, March 11.

  • Gene Therapy Patient Engagement, March 23 - 25, 2021

    • Daniel Leonard, senior director of global patient advocacy, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “What Does Committing to a Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Mean?” starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 25.

    • Edgar Vega, senior manager of patient advocacy, will present at a workshop entitled “Developing and Distributing Educational Materials on Gene Therapy in a Digital World” starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday March 25 and will then participate in a panel discussion entitled “What Role and Responsibility do Gene Therapy Companies Have as a Source of Relevant Information for their Communities” starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

  • Stifel CNS Day, March 31 – April 1, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, March 31.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place on Wednesday, March 31 from 11:00 to 11:25 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:  FOR MEDIA:
     
Maria E. Cantor
Direct: 339-970-7536
m.cantor@uniQure.com 		Chiara Russo
Direct: 617-306-9137
c.russo@uniQure.com
 Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558
t.malone@uniQure.com

