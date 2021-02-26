M-343 project in Kalamazoo County set to start in March, including G Avenue roundabout

Contact:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

The $4.1 million investment includes rebuilding the M-343 (Gull Road) intersections at G Avenue, 27th Street and 28th Street.

Work is expected to begin March 22 and be open to traffic by Aug. 1.

The project and detours are explained in an MDOT YouTube video.

February 26, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will be rebuilding the M-343 (Gull Road) intersections with G Avenue, 27th Street and 28th Street in Richland and Comstock townships, Kalamazoo County, beginning March 22.

The $4.1 million investment will be built in two stages, starting with realigning the M-343/28th Street intersection to improve safety for motorists by improving sightlines for approaching traffic. The intersection also will have a dedicated left-turn lane on M-343 at 28th Street.

During this work, there will be one lane of M-343 open in each direction and 28th Street traffic will be detoured on G Avenue, Sprinkle Road, DE Avenue, 26th Street, and D Avenue.

Work to build the roundabout at the M-343/G Avenue intersection and to rebuild the M-343/27th Street intersection is anticipated to start on May 8.

The M-343/G Avenue roundabout will improve safety and efficiency by slowing traffic speeds and reducing congestion at peak travel times. The realignment of 27th Street also will improve safety and access to M-343.

The new roundabout and 27th Street intersection are expected to be open to traffic by Aug. 1. Throughout work, one lane of M-343 will remain open in each direction. There will be local detours for G Avenue and 27th Street traffic during the project. G Avenue traffic will be detoured on Sprinkle Road, East Main Street and North 33rd Street.

The project and detours are explained in an MDOT YouTube video. Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts at www.Michigan.gov/Roundabouts.