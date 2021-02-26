6th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Hansbrough associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

26 February 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division IV of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) created by the January 15, 2021, appointment of Judge W. Ann Hansbrough to the position of circuit judge, Division II.

There are eight applicants, of whom five indicate they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. One applicant works in the private sector; six work in the public sector and one is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 43.50 years.

Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants:

Amy R. Ashelford Megan B. Benton Kristin E. Kandt Myles A. Perry Jesse Sandejas Nicolas J. Taulbee Maria M. Theoharidis Joseph W. Vanover

The commission expects to interview applicants starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, Platte City, Missouri. Applicants will be interviewed in person. Any applicant who prefers to be interviewed by video conference should e-mail Jo Chrisman at jo.chrisman@courts.mo.gov by 3 p.m. March 12, 2021. The public may attend the interviews, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public will be required to satisfy building entry and occupancy protocols as a condition of attending, including responding to screening questions, wearing a face covering at all times, social distancing, and adhering to gathering limits.

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division IV of the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

(816) 889-3600

Newsroom - 6th Circuit