Unknown Truths Exposed in the Diary of the Wife of Former US President
A glimpse into the life of the wife of the sixth President of the United StatesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams: Wife of the Sixth President of the United States by Beatrice Cayzer takes readers into the life of The United States' sixth president, John Quincy Adams, who married the lovely English-born Louisa Johnson after a two-year-long engagement. Although their marriage is more of an arrangement by their parents than a romantic relationship, their contempt for slavery became their common footing. Although fiction, because of Beatrice's immersive writing style combined with her knowledge of American history and English relations, she was able to capture the voice of Louisa as a foreign European living in America.
Nicole Olson of the Pacific Book Reviews shares, "Cayzer tells the story of Louisa Adams with care and grace, without overlooking some ugly aspects of the history of the United States. This book is impressively and professionally researched and written for the average reader with both character and history in mind. The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams by Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is an extremely enjoyable book that once you begin you will not want to put down."
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a member of the Adams family. Her direct ancestor, who emigrated from England to America in 1634, was Henry Adams, whose only daughter married George Fairbanks. Her father was a three-time United States Ambassador who negotiated the treaty that ended the war between Peru and Ecuador during Franklyn Delano Roosevelt's presidency. The secrets of the Adams-Fairbanks family and her travels prompted her to write most of her novels. She manifests her love for writing through her published books such as Kennedys In Love, Murder for Beauty, Murder by Medicine, Kidnapped in Jerusalem, and more.
The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams is a must-have for any fans of historical fiction. Get your copies now!
