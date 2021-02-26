HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 25, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The charts below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday.

45 New COVID-19 Cases

DOH reports 45 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 23, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 24 21,869 Hawai‘i 1 2,237 Maui 18 2,106 Kaua‘i 0 182 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 829 Total Cases 45 27,358++ Deaths 0 435

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/24/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui 9, O‘ahu-21, Kauaʻi-1

++As a result of updated information, 7 cases on Maui were removed from the counts.

Weekly Cluster Summary

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The total active positive inmate cases at the Maui Community Correctional Center remain unchanged at 26. All other correctional facility inmate populations remain clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 25 negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

10,561 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 10,561 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 6,309 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,150 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

HTA Visitor Statistics Report

In January 2021, visitor arrivals dropped 80.1 percent compared to a year ago, according to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Tourism Research Division. Last month, a total of 171,976 visitors traveled to Hawaiʻi by air service, compared to 862,574 visitors who came by air service and cruise ships in January 2020. To read the full press release: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/6824/2021-02-25-january-2021-visitor-statistics-press-release.pdf

