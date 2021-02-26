Award-winning Author Leaves Readers Crimes to Solve in Murder-Mystery Stories
Beloved Detective Harrow solves crimes againCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crime fiction has a long history. Tracing it takes us back to the Islamic Golden Age to its earliest known example, One Thousand and One Night. Throughout the years, crime fiction and psychological thrillers continue to see a remarkable rise in their marketability. The genre was well-received, and we were introduced to countless pop culture detectives from Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot and Jane Marple. Indeed, there’s nothing quite like a good detective story with mysteries and crimes readers can solve along with the characters. And that is exactly what Beatrice offers in her novel The Harrow Quartet.
The Harrow Quartet is a four-part book: Murder for Munitions, Models Murdered in Milan, Mocking Murders in Madrid, Mexico's Movie Land Murders. The quartet is another installment of Beatrice Cayzer's well-received Rick Harrow book series.
Beatrice is not new to crime fiction. She has written numerous novels in the genre like Murder for Beauty, Murder by Medicine, and Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy, to name a few. Beatrice's knack for suspense and crime-thriller, combined with her vivid writing style, makes up for a perfect crime story that will keep readers on their toes. She is also the author of the award-winning Kennedys In Love and The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams.
Beatrice Cayzer comes from an illustrious family. Her two ancestors who came to Upper Virginia in 1620 helped found their community. Her frequent travels, which allowed her to see much of the world, ignited her love for writing. In 2016, she had a sell-out with The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams and in 2018 had another sell-out with New Tales of Palm Beach. Visit www.beatricecayzer.com to know more.
For a fast-paced, exhilarating read, grab a copy of The Harrow Quartet!
