Pan African Global TV Launches Shows and Shares Culture of Africa and Her Diaspora on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, most options for in-person entertainment have closed. In response, Iyeshatu Ajawara launched the Pan African Global TV Group of Channels, turning a negative into a positive and increasing people’s access to content about Africa and her Diaspora. Pan African Global TV is proud to announce that this Black woman-owned television network is now available for streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and on the network’s website.
Pan African Global TV is the parent company of a group of channels that provide a lens into the lifestyles, cultures, and traditions of Africa and her Diaspora. The platform includes AfroBeat Wave TV and PANAFLIX, offering viewers a broad range of viewing and listening options. All channels on Pan African Global TV are available for free download and live streaming, making this stunning array of listening and watching options more accessible than ever.
Born in Sierra Leone, West Africa, Ajawara later emigrated to the United States to study Radio, TV, and Film Production. She has worked tirelessly to build an empire that promotes her goal of connecting people from Africa and her Diaspora and people who are interested in the culture of Africa and her Diaspora to quality entertainment that educates, empowers, and inspires. Regarding the creation of Pan African Global TV, “I am not reinventing the wheel,” says Iyeshatu Ajawara. “I am providing more options with cultural relevance because Black Shows Matter. I created this platform to be a place where talented content providers from Africa and her diaspora can showcase their work.”
Pan African Global TV is currently licensing many incredible shows, movies, and other content. As the pandemic world improves and life starts to return to normal, Ajawara and the Pan African Global TV Group of Channels have big plans to create original shows. Start watching the Pan African Global TV Group today by downloading the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, or by visiting the network’s website.
About Pan African Global TV Group and Iyeshatu Thelma Ajawara
Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Pan African Global TV Group is a network that showcases programs that celebrate the culture of Africa and her Diaspora. The Pan African Global TV group of channels includes VOD, Linear Streams, and IPTV networks. The network is fundamentally and fully committed to celebrating a diversity of programs in virtually any genre imaginable. Pan African Global TV was founded by Iyeshatu Ajawara, an innovative media professional with over 25 years in the advertising and marketing industry and a remarkable commitment to her clients, which include some of the largest companies in the world.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Pan African Global TV Group
Contact Person: Louise Foster
Email: info@pagtv.com
Phone: 858.360.2060
Country: USA
Website: https://panafricanglobaltv.lightcast.com/
