State disciplines health care providers-R-21-3

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In January 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for registered nursing assistant Jeffrey L. Huesties (NA60774470).

Chelan County

In January 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Sarah Tuck of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Tuck allegedly has no midwife credential, but advertised as a midwife.

Douglas County

In January 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted a medical assistant credential to Carla Daniella De La Paz (MR61103316). De La Paz must abide by a previous agreement to practice with conditions.

King County

In January 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted an interim medical assistant credential to Brooke Traci Neal (IC60955200). From 2001 to 2017 Neal was convicted in Alaska of offenses equivalent in Washington to four felonies and four gross misdemeanors. In 2020 Neal was charged in Washington with third-degree theft.

In December 2020 the Veterinary Board charged veterinarian Camilo O. De Guzman (VT00001733) with being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety, allegedly as a consequence of physical or mental condition.

In December 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged mental health counselor Pamela Rose VanDerDoes (LH60853457) with unprofessional conduct. A 2018 Idaho stipulation restricts VanDerDoes’s ability to practice in that state.

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Chantee Maria Minks (RN60001890) with unprofessional conduct. Minks allegedly diverted, misused, and was found with controlled substances. The nurse allegedly falsified drug-related records. Minks allegedly didn’t provide Nursing Commission investigators with a written explanation.

Pacific County

In January 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the agency-affiliated counselor credential of Kathryn Victoria Folds (CG61022923).

In January 2021 the Psychology Board agreed to reinstate the psychologist credential of Sunil K. Kakar (PY00003098), placed the psychologist on probation for at least five years, and ordered Kakar to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Kakar must undergo treatment by a board-approved psychologist and by a psychiatrist, and may practice only under supervision. Kakar’s license was suspended in 2018 because he didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

Pierce County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Nia Imani Smith (RN60633576).

In January 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified nursing assistant Norma Galang Ballard (NC10014498).

In January 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program and the Agency Affiliated Counselor Program filed an amended statement of charges against substance use disorder professional and agency-affiliated counselor Joshua N. Shemon (CP00002897, CG60402233) to indicate that in 2020 Shemon was convicted of second-degree assault.

In January 2021 the Veterinary Board charged veterinarian Lauren Sue Schairer (VT60593801) with unprofessional conduct. Schairer’s care allegedly fell below the standard in treating a dog that subsequently died.

Skagit County

In January 2021 the Emergency Medical Services Program charged emergency medical technician Rigoberto Galvan (ES60961446) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Galvan was charged with aggravated first-degree murder-domestic violence, and with first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.

Snohomish County

In January 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted a substance use disorder professional trainee credential to Steven Scott Petitte (CO61095330) and placed Petitte on probation for two years. Between 2018 and 2019, Petitte was convicted of seven charges related to domestic violence, as well as a gross misdemeanor and a violation of a no-contact order.

In January 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Alieu Drammeh of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Drammeh’s registered nurse credential was revoked in 2012. Drammeh allegedly stole the identity of a licensed registered nurse and used that identity to get hired for nursing jobs.

In January 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified nursing assistant Josephine Karangan (NC10056110).

Spokane County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission denied a registered nurse credential to Candice Marie Gibbs (RN61100569). In 2004 Gibbs was convicted in Tennessee of filing a false report. In 2019 Gibbs was charged in California with fraud to obtain aid, and with perjury under oath.

Thurston County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission lifted the suspension on the credentials of registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Andrea Morrow Wright (RN61058573, AP61061360) and ordered Wright to complete the intake process for a substance abuse monitoring program.

Walla Walla County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with licensed practical nurse Isaac Matthew Liberty (LP60596476) that requires him to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Should he not be required to enter the program, Liberty will be placed on probation for at least 24 months. While working as a private duty nurse, Liberty repeatedly didn’t properly account for a patient’s controlled substances.

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Kenneth Bailey Smith (RN60733283) with unprofessional conduct. Smith allegedly admitted not documenting patient treatment but didn’t provide a written explanation of his conduct.