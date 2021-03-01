Nadula Hair 2021 Tax Season Sale
Nadula Hair is excited to announce their upcoming tax season sale, offering various discounts set to save customer’s money.HUNTINGTON BEACH , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nadula Hair has been in the hair and beauty industry for over 15 years, and established their China factory in 2001, committing to bringing natural, durable, luxurious beauty to women worldwide - in fact, this is how clients will know it’s Nadula, as their slogan says: ‘Natural, Durable, Luxurious, it’s Nadula’ - these three words bring Nadula’s products to women.
Nadula Hair started when the ‘golden sun shined through the founder’s hair 15 years ago’ and since then the team at Nadula has become the leader in providing real, natural, and easily maintained human hair. As a global supplier of virgin hair extensions, and well known as Chinese Top Brand seller in 2015, Nadula offers a variety of human hair wigs, hair weaves, hair extensions, lace closures, and lace frontals.
The company makes almost every type of hair available to their clients, this ranges from Brazilian hair, Indian hair, Malaysian Hair, Peruvian hair, and many more, including many different colors.
With the tax season approaching, Nadula Hair wants to make the tax blues easier for their clients. The company is offering several discounts and deals ranging from $5 to $20 off their prices, clients can use the following discount codes accordingly.
For all orders over $99 clients will receive an extra $5 off (Code: Tax5)
For all orders over $159 clients will receive an extra $10 off (Code: Tax10)
For all orders over $259 clients will receive an extra $20 off (Code: Tax 20)
Customer’s can also find the latest deals on hair products listed below, as well as find numerous other ‘hot’ discounts, clearance and super sale items on the website.
Headband Wig
With over 20 options available, the Headband Wig comes in different lengths, styles, and colors. The headbands can also be customized to a variety of colors, patterns, and materials.
Wigs for Sale
Clients can choose the best wig for them by filtering different categories, namely, wig type, hair length (short, mid, and long), hair texture (straight, curly, body wave, water wave, short wigs, and kinky curly hair wigs), hair color, cap construction, which can be machine made or a capless cap, and density, ranging from 150% to 200%.
Fake Scalp Wig
There are a wide variety of styles to choose from, each with an extra layer of lace on the fake scalp to make it more comfortable. They are also washable and do not require wearing wig caps, bald caps, or fake scalps.
Bob Wigs
This is ideal for women who want short, clean-cut hairstyles, and these come in a variety of styles and lengths.
HD Lace Wig
Sold at wholesale price, these 5*5 wigs come as lace closure wigs, Swiss lace front wigs with breathability, and the transparent HD lace closure straight wig.
How to Order Nadula Hair Products
Clients can visit Nadula’s website where all their hair products can be ordered online with a 15 day guarantee. With a warehouse in California, established in 2014, and China, Nadula ensures their orders are efficiently delivered all over the world.
They offer different shipping methods, with free shipping and overnight shipping. Clients can review their order history and track orders on Nadula’s website and use various payment methods. The company’s return policy includes ‘30 days no reason to return and exchange’ and clients can return their product if they already used it.
Nadula makes their hair products last longer by continuously updating their manufacturing techniques and equipment. The company is also available on various social media channels like Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube where they share tips and resources about hair care tutorials.
With numerous positive reviews from regular and new clients, Nadula hair aims to be the ambassador of beauty. Before placing an order, the team at Nadula advises learning more about their hair products and services by visiting their online blog and reviews.
About Nadula
Nadula is a global human hair brand providing real, natural, and easily maintained virgin hair extensions for women all over the world. Their products range from wigs, hair weaves, hair extensions, lace closures, and lace frontals.
Nadula
Nadula Hair
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter