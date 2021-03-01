High Incidence Of Unintended Pregnancies Drives The Oral Contraceptive Pills Market

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The high incidence of unintended pregnancies is expected to drive the growth of the generic oral contraceptive pills market over the coming years. An unintended pregnancy is a pregnancy that is always unwanted, such as a pregnancy where no children have been planned. The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) study shows that the rates of unwanted pregnancy and abortion declined substantially when women received a one-year prescription of oral contraceptives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 74 million women living in low middle-income economies register unplanned pregnancies every year globally. The WHO’s research noticed 4,794 women had an unplanned pregnancy after they had discontinued using contraceptives. Therefore, the need to avoid unintended pregnancies drives the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market.

The global oral contraceptive pills market size is expected to grow from $16.51 billion in 2020 to $18.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The contraceptive drugs market is expected to reach $95.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.63%.

The oral contraceptive pills market by type into combination, progestin only, others, by category into generic, branded, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel and NGO, others.

The major players covered in the global oral contraceptive pills market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, Syzygy Healthcare, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Ferring B.V, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, V Care Pharma, HLL Life Care, Sopharma AD, Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Abbvie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

