Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa Offers Three Membership Plans

“All growth starts with a strong foundation — before you can become the person you want to be, you have to find the resources and support systems that will make that possible,” said Krista Medlock, Director of Marketing for Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa. “Consider Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa your foundation.”

The three membership plans include Single Membership for one adult age 12 years and older; Couple Membership for two adults living in the same household; Family Membership for three adults within the same household. It also includes a fourth adult under age 23.

“We Fit Well is more than just a tagline,” Medlock said. “When you visit Craig Ranch Fitness, we want you to walk away with refreshed optimism, reinvigorated energy, and the belief that you can do anything. We want you to begin your journey to a healthier well-being.”

As it relates to fitness facilities, Medlock said Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa is the exception to the rule.

“We get the fitness journey, but we have mastered the journey of fitting it into a busy life,” Medlock stressed. “We have learned that finding a purpose for being fit requires looking more broadly at one’s own ambitions, goals, loved ones, social group, hobbies, and desired way of life. That is why we appeal to customers who are not just health or fitness enthusiasts, but life enthusiasts.”

As to why anyone should give the membership plans a try, Medlock said, “We are not just selling a gym membership. We co-invest in accountability, empowerment, change, connectivity - ultimately happiness.”

About Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa

Live your best life at Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa. From aquatics to tennis, indoor & outdoor running tracks, recovery center, coffee shop, & spa, we’ve got it all for the fitness enthusiast in McKinney, TX. Bring your children to our on-site kids’ club.

