Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,180 in the last 365 days.

Egyptian Producer "Hosni Mahmoud" launches his new movie "Aal Haroun"

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In a press and television interview

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In a press and television interview

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie actors

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie actors

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie actor

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie actor

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie Star Monther Rihana

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie Star Monther Rihana

Egyptian Producer "Hosni Mahmoud" launches his new movie "Aal Haroun"

GIZA, EGYPT, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Egyptian producer Hosni Mahmoud, revealed the details of his movie "Aal Haroun", which is starring a group of stars and artists, indicating that the film is supposed to be the second since there is another Movie that was affected after the end of contracts and preparations due to the Corona pandemic.

Producer Hosni Mahmoud and his company, "Moment Production" for TV & Cinema Production, had begun preparations for his previous film, "Eminent Member", by Mustafa Hamdi, directed by Hassan Al-Sayed, and the work was affected several days before filming by the Corona pandemic, which led to a complete halt and failure to complete the work.

Hosny Mahmoud said, "A prominent member" is a strong and new movie, and his scenes inside and outside Egypt are supposed to be filmed in some European countries, which made the filming impossible in the current Corona crisis, stressing that the film is still awaiting implementation.

He added, "As soon as the right factors are in place, we will start filming again without stopping".

Hosny Mahmoud added, in statements to many Egyptians TV Shows, that his foray into the field of cinematic production came from his love for cinema and Egypt as well as he hopes that the works that he will produce will contribute to reviving the art sector and contribute to improving the conditions of its workers, even a little, and also broadcast Spirit in Egypt's Soft Power and Returning Arab Viewers to Egyptian Art.

Hosny Mahmoud indicated that he decided to take a step in cinematic production 3 years ago, but he suffered from some drawbacks due to the lack of sufficient experience in this industry, and that he was waiting for the appropriate timing and the different idea that he is producing until it was settled that the first film he produced would be the phrase About a group tournament in which many brilliant names and great artists participate, and then came the stage of choosing the appropriate scenario, which he found in the movie "Aal Haroun" written by Ahmed Anwar and Mahmoud Jamaica. Director Moataz Hussam was also chosen.

Hosny Mahmoud confirmed that he ended the official contracts with all the artists participating in the work "Aal Haroun", and that the first filming days are already done.

Producer "Hosni Mahmoud", the owner of "Moment Production" Company, announced that the heroes of the new movie "Al Haroun" are "Monther Rayhana, Abir Sabry, Ahmed Wafiq, Mohammed Ezz, Ehab Fahmi, Ahmed Abdullah Mahmoud, Hagar El-Sharnouby".. and other stars known to the Arab world.

Learn More about the producer Hosni Mahmoud and his company moment production online here:

https://www.facebook.com/Mr.Hosnyy & https://www.facebook.com/AalHaroun.official/

moment production: https://www.facebook.com/MomentProductioneg

Moment Production
Moment Production
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In television interview

You just read:

Egyptian Producer "Hosni Mahmoud" launches his new movie "Aal Haroun"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.