Marylanders Encouraged to Become Community Supported Agriculture Members

February 25, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – In honor of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Week, Feb. 21-28, 2021, Marylanders are encouraged to join a CSA farm this year to support local farmers and to receive fresh produce all summer long. For an upfront subscription fee, CSAs offer members a share of the season’s harvest straight from the farm with convenient weekly or biweekly pick-up.

“Becoming a CSA member is a great way for residents to buy in-season, locally-grown food directly from a farmer,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Today’s consumers are increasingly interested in learning about where their food comes from. CSAs are a great opportunity for consumers to establish a relationship with their local farmer and to find out more about how their food is grown.”

Many CSA farms deliver to central locations for pick-up that is closer to members’ homes or work on a certain day of the week. Other CSA farms have special rates if the member helps with the harvest. CSA subscriptions range in length, with some starting as early as April and ending as late as November. Signups for many CSAs are happening now, so be sure to secure your spot as soon as possible.

By becoming a CSA member you are helping to strengthen rural communities, support small businesses, preserve farmland, and even help the environment. The produce CSA members receive is affordable, nutrient dense, and fresher, since it was harvested for you only days before you receive them. In addition to fruits and vegetables, many CSAs also offer dairy products, eggs, meat, herbs, and more.

Memberships typically fill up quickly. Check out Maryland CSA farm listings to see which arrangement, pricing, variety of products, and pick-up locations will work best for your family. To find a participating farm near you, visit marylandsbest.maryland.gov/support-local-csas/.

