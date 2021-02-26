Attorney General Schmitt Obtains $60,000 in Restitution for Victims of Former Lees Summit Contractor
Feb 25, 2021, 15:52 PM by AG Schmitt
Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office has obtained full restitution for six homeowners who paid former Lees Summit, Missouri contractor Michael Ross to complete home renovations. Through his company, Build Pro LLC, Ross took upfront payments and then performed little to no work before abandoning the company leaving homeowners with approximately $60,000 of loss.
Ross pleaded guilty to 6 counts of misdemeanor deceptive business practices. Prior to the plea, he made full restitution to the 6 homeowners. As a result of his pleas, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Phillips placed Ross on probation for two years. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General John Grantham and Ryan Blansett. “This case is an excellent example of the great work that my Office’s Consumer Protection Section does on behalf of consumers across the state of Missouri every single day. I’m pleased that we were able to recover full restitution for the homeowners scammed by Ross and his company,” said Attorney General Schmitt. Attorney General Schmitt encourages citizens who have been scammed by a contractor to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
