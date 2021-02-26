Attorney General Schmitt Obtains $60,000 in Restitution for Victims of Former Lees Summit Contractor

Feb 25, 2021, 15:52 PM by AG Schmitt

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office has obtained full restitution for six homeowners who paid former Lees Summit, Missouri contractor Michael Ross to complete home renovations. Through his company, Build Pro LLC, Ross took upfront payments and then performed little to no work before abandoning the company leaving homeowners with approximately $60,000 of loss.