I-15 Northbound Overnight Lane Closures at Silverado Ranch Blvd. Feb. 25 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close two inside travel lanes along northbound Interstate 15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 9 p.m., February 25, until 2 a.m., February 26, in Clark County for bridge inspections.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.