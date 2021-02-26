NDOT to Repave I-80 East of Lovelock

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures at Interstate 80 interchanges east of Lovelock will begin March 1 as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a project to repave the interstate and improve bridges.

Beginning March 1 through June, drivers will see intermittent lane reductions and traffic flaggers at the following I-80 underpasses and interchanges as bridge decking and roadway drainages are enhanced: Oreana Exit 119 Rye Patch Exit 129 Humboldt Exit 138

Minimal traffic delays of up to 10 minutes should be expected. Oversize trucks of more than16 feet wide may periodically be detoured via nearby exit ramps and detour routes.

Beginning this spring through winter, drivers will also see weekday daytime single lane closures and reduced work zone speed limits of 55 mph on sections of I-80 from east of the Coal Canyon exit 112 interchange to west of the Humboldt exit 138 interchange. Brief closures of interchange ramps will also take place, and will be noted ahead of time by roadway signage.

Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. Approximately 25 miles of the interstate will be repaved, with one and a half inches of the old interstate surface removed and repaved with nearly three inches of inches of new asphalt.

The approximately $21 million project by contractor Road and Highway Builders LLC. will provide a smoother and safer interstate surface for the nearly 8,000 drivers which travel the area daily.