Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3rd Street Tunnel at Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in the 3rd Street Tunnel at Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:31 am, the suspect, travelling in a vehicle, drove up to the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a handgun and shot at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.