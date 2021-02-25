Suspect and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:39 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim sought medical treatment for non-life threatening injures.

The suspect and the vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle can be described as a tan 2001 Toyota Camry with a sunroof, damage to the right rear corner, with Virginia license plate number UFR5747.

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.