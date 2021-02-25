Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 5900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, February 15, 2021, in the 5900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:00 am, two suspects entered the victim’s rideshare vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted the victim and forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.