Wanted Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Farragut Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, February 1, 2021, in the 300 block of Farragut Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to lay on the ground. The victim complied and the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

One of the suspects in this case has been identified as 26 year-old Jamal McDaniel, of Fairmont Heights, MD. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

He can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

