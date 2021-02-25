Updated with Additional Photos and Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:58 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside the suspect produced a knife, assaulted the employee and took merchandise. Then fled the scene before MPD arrived.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below: https://youtu.be/dBsHVb1DqNI

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.