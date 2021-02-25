Arrests Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3300 Block of 14th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 3:10 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victims and took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 24 year-old Malik Frye and 24 year-old Marquise Frye, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation.

