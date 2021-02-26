Dutch parliament turns into second in per week to accuse China of genocide in Xinjiang

Activists and United Nations rights experts say at least one million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor and sterilizations.

China denies any human rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

“A genocide on the Uyghur minority is occurring in China,” the Dutch motion said, stopping short of directly saying that the Chinese government was responsible.

The Chinese Embassy in The Hague said on Thursday any suggestion of a genocide in Xinjiang was an “outright lie” and the Dutch parliament had “deliberately smeared China and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs.”

Canada passed a non-binding resolution labeling China’s treatment of the Uyghurs genocide earlier this week. The Dutch motion said that actions by the Chinese government such as “measures intended to prevent births” and “having…

