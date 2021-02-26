Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,188 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Melanie Morgan calls on fellow lawmakers to make Juneteenth a state holiday

OLYMPIA – Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland) called on her fellow legislators today to pass legislation to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday. HB 1016 passed on the House floor and received overwhelming bipartisan support with 89 yeas.

On June 19, 1865, two and half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, news finally reached Galveston, Texas, that all enslaved persons were now released from the bondage of slavery. Juneteenth became an unofficial holiday in Black communities, with little participation or awareness by white Americans, even stifled by local officials and businesses. During the Civil Rights Movement, Juneteenth started to become more common and has since been recognized as a ceremonial holiday by states. However, only a handful of states officially recognize Juneteenth as a recurring legal state holiday that provides paid time off for state employees.

“I asked my fellow legislators to pass this bill so that Washington can show the country that we are serious about equity in this state. Recognizing Juneteenth as a legal state holiday is a first step toward racial reconciliation and healing. This bill is more than just about a holiday. It’s about a true recognition and acknowledgement that chattel slavery happened in this country. Without this, then how can we advocate for racial equity? Today, we took a step towards reconciliation and healing by acknowledging black pain and black trauma. African Americans deserve to have their history remembered,” said Rep. Morgan.

“We have so much work to do to address racial inequity, and this is just one of many steps the Legislature will consider. Some have asked me, ‘is this really the right time for this bill?’ and I am saying today that it is past time for us to declare Juneteenth a state holiday,” Morgan continued. “If now is not the right time, when is the right time?”

Rep. Morgan serves as both Deputy Majority Floor Leader and Chair of the Members of Color Caucus (MOCC). The MOCC seeks to remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes and to provide equity, access, and opportunity for all communities of color, representing one-third of the House Democratic Caucus. Passing the Juneteenth bill is a legislative priority for the MOCC.

 

You just read:

Rep. Melanie Morgan calls on fellow lawmakers to make Juneteenth a state holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.