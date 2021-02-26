SUMTER WOMAN ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AND FORGERY

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Sumter woman and charged her with three counts of tax evasion and two counts of forgery.

Sakinah Campbell, 33, of Sumter, provided fraudulent W-2 forms for tax years 2018 and 2019 reflecting fraudulent income and inflated withholding payments to SCDOR personnel, according to arrest warrants.

Campbell filed a fraudulent W-4 form with her employers claiming to be exempt from taxes. During an investigation, it was determined during tax years 2017 through 2019 she evaded the assessment of South Carolina taxes, which when combined with a fraudulent refund left her owing the state $4,845, according to the warrants.

If convicted, Campbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 and the cost of prosecution per count of tax evasion, and five years and a fine at the discretion of the court for each count of forgery. Campbell is being held in the Sumter-Lee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300 Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.

