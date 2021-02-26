Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BERKELEY COUNTY MORTUARY OWNER ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, OPERATING WITHOUT A RETAIL LICENSE

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Berkeley County mortuary owner and charged him with one count of operating a business without a license and six counts of tax evasion.

Milton Edward Scott, 77, of Moncks Corner, was owner of Scott's Mortuary, Inc. and responsible for the business' financial and tax matters. Scott's retail license was revoked on March 20, 2017 due to unpaid taxes of more than $58,000. However, Scott continued to operate the business after being notified by the SCDOR that the business license was revoked and the business needed to close, according to the warrants.

For tax years 2015 through 2020, Scott reported zero sales or failed to file Sales Tax returns, when his actual taxable sales were $456,309, according to the warrants. As a result, the defendant evaded approximately $36,505 in Sales Tax.

If convicted, Scott faces a maximum sentence of five years of prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of the tax evasion charges and 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $200 for the count of operating without a license. Scott is being held in the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300A Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.   

