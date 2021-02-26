Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,185 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Supports Continued White House Focus on Securing America’s Critical Supply Chains

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Supports Continued White House Focus on Securing America’s Critical Supply Chains

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. signed an Executive Order aimed at “Securing America’s Critical Supply Chains.” 

 

“For the sake of our economic and national security, it’s important to locate key industries, such as PPE and pharmaceutical drug production, here in America,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Nebraska is uniquely positioned to help our country secure critical supply chains.  Needles and syringes for coronavirus vaccines are already manufactured in our state.  We have the potential to mine rare earth metals in southeast Nebraska.  And our family farmers help supply the food that feeds the world.  I applaud the Biden Administration for continuing this important focus on securing critical supply chains.”

 

This latest presidential order follows similar efforts from former President Donald J. Trump, including an October 2020 order regarding critical minerals.

 

A copy of President Biden’s order can be found by clicking here

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Supports Continued White House Focus on Securing America’s Critical Supply Chains

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.