Gov. Ricketts Supports Continued White House Focus on Securing America’s Critical Supply Chains

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. signed an Executive Order aimed at “Securing America’s Critical Supply Chains.”

“For the sake of our economic and national security, it’s important to locate key industries, such as PPE and pharmaceutical drug production, here in America,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraska is uniquely positioned to help our country secure critical supply chains. Needles and syringes for coronavirus vaccines are already manufactured in our state. We have the potential to mine rare earth metals in southeast Nebraska. And our family farmers help supply the food that feeds the world. I applaud the Biden Administration for continuing this important focus on securing critical supply chains.”

This latest presidential order follows similar efforts from former President Donald J. Trump, including an October 2020 order regarding critical minerals.

