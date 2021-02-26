Work to Start Wednesday on Route 322 Near Philipsburg

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work along Route 322 near Philipsburg will get underway on Wednesday, March 3. The project will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Utility relocation work took place last fall. Road work will begin Wednesday with setting of traffic control, long term signing, and temporary barrier in order to enforce a lane shift for traffic. During work set-up, drivers will need to be alert for flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Flagging may continue past March 3 dependent on work progress.

Construction on this project will continue through the 2021 construction season and will return in 2022. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of the bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $8.1 million job.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423 or (814) 360-3013

# # #