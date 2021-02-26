Reeceville Road to Close Wednesday for Tree Trimming in West Brandywine Township

02/25/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Reeceville Road is scheduled to close between Lauren Lane and Reeceville Road in West Brandywine Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, March 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree trimming, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Swinehart Road and Lauren Lane. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

