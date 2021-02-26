Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,183 in the last 365 days.

Reeceville Road to Close Wednesday for Tree Trimming in West Brandywine Township

02/25/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Reeceville Road is scheduled to close between Lauren Lane and Reeceville Road in West Brandywine Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, March 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree trimming, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

 

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Swinehart Road and Lauren Lane. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. 

 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

 

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

 

 

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

 

 

# # #

You just read:

Reeceville Road to Close Wednesday for Tree Trimming in West Brandywine Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.