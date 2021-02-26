I-76 East Reduced to One Lane Friday for Median Repair in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue and the eastbound off-ramp to South Street in Philadelphia will be closed on Friday, February 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for repairs to a median barrier impact attenuator, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, eastbound and westbound lane and ramp restrictions scheduled this weekend — from 7:00 PM Friday, February 26, to 5:00 AM Monday, March 1 — have been postponed until next weekend due to weather.

Weather permitting, the additional I-76 lane and ramp restrictions and locations for next week are:

Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, from 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and South Street for surveying activities related to the upcoming rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River;

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between South Street and Interstate 676 at 8:00 PM, then closed periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct repair. The westbound off-ramp to 30th Street also will be closed periodically when westbound I-76 is open;

From 7:00 PM Thursday, March 4, to 5:00 AM Friday, March 5, eastbound and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between University Avenue and I-676 for pavement profiling related to recent viaduct construction. On and off-ramps at South Street also will be closed;

From 7:00 PM Friday, March 5, to 5:00 AM Monday, March 8, eastbound and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between University Avenue and I-676 for installation of impact attenuators and median barrier repairs. On and off-ramps at South Street, the westbound off-ramps at 30th Street and I-676, and westbound on- ramps at University Avenue and Vare Avenue also will be closed. Motorists heading for those exits will follow posted detours; and

Mondays through Thursdays through May 1, from 6:30 AM to 4:00 PM the shoulder of the Belmont Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-76 will be closed for culvert construction.

When westbound I-76 is closed at 30th Street, traffic will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to I-76 west at Market Street. When the westbound 30th Street off-ramp is closed, westbound I-76 motorists heading to 30th Street will be detoured west on I-76, which will remain open during the ramp closures, to I-676 east, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street, then left on the ramp to I-676 west and take I-76 east to the ramp to 30th Street.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing, and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which is closed until late 2021 — and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-680

