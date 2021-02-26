DFW R&B & SOUL BAND – AHYONZ FEATURING KENYA C. - RELEASE ANTICIPATED “I CAN’T WAIT” SINGLE FEBRUARY 26TH, 2021
DFW’s AHYONZ featuring Kenya C. announce the official release of their single “I can’t wait” – a soulful love ballad reminiscent of the love sick missing you feelings so many are familiar with. The single is the first release since 2018, and a transition in the band’s previous work as they transition off the stage and into the studio.
“I Can’t Wait” has been a work in progress for nearly a year now- as the COVID-19 pandemic gave the band nothing but time to focus on their music. Partnering with 4 other writers and Kevin Hicks, the award winning producer of musicians like Aaliyah, Ciara, and Toni Braxton, these partnerships are all about elevating the listening experience for loyal and new fans alike. The sultry single started as a nod to those couples being separated by the pandemic precautions, but the timeless tune runs true for any couple who are feeling far from one another, whether it be physically or emotionally. “I’m not here to make music, I am here to make a memory,” says lead singer Kenya C, “‘I Can’t Wait’ reflects on the best of what our thoughts have to offer.”
The band has been performing their new single, and will continue to in their live shows. While concerts, clubs, and lounges may not be the same as they were in a pre-pandemic world, that will not stop fans from enjoying the live music of their local favorite. “I love the soul in this,” one listener noted, “It gives me that 90’s lovemaking R&B Vibe.” Can’t wait to hear “I Can’t Wait”? The single is available for streaming on Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Youtube, and iHeart Radio, as well as available for purchase on iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon.
AHYONZ featuring Kenya C. is made up of Donarious Mims and Kory Guy on keys, Matt Curtis on bass, Aaron Henry on drums, and vocalist Kenya C.
About the AHYONZ featuring Kenya C.
AHYONZ featuring Kenya C. is an electric mix of musical artists comprising one of the hottest bands in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A mesmerizing blend of R&B, Jazz, and Soul, this group has graced stages across the region in clubs, large venues, private events, and festivals since 2009. The band performs an extensive library of music including original music. Whether it is one of your favorite songs or a groove that just won’t stop, AHYONZ featuring Kenya C. provides the mix that keeps the crowds entertained and captivated.
Influenced by artists like Faith Evans, Anita Baker, and Tony Braxton, Kenya C. showcases the thoughtfulness and soul in every line she sings. The powerful rhythm of the band is contagious, whether it is over the radio or live on stage, creating a groove for any environment the sound enters. Focused on the listener experience, AHYONZ featuring Kenya C. makes sure their music can be felt as much as heard. For more about AHYONZ featuring Kenya C. check out: www.soese-management.com/ahyonz-featuring-kenya-c..html
Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/soese
https://www.instagram.com/ahyonz6/
https://www.facebook.com/AHYONZfeaturingKenyaC/
https://twitter.com/ahyonz?lang=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1WtuM3tkjnM6uD5mLn_Itw/featured
