Update: Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured A Three-Year-Old In Somerset County

February 25, 2021

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a shooting earlier this month that injured a three-year-old boy in Somerset County. Today, Metro Crime Stoppers of the Lower Eastern Shore offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information and tips related to the incident.

The three-year-old victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Feb.15, troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore Region responded to a home in the 30000 block of Bardwell Drive in Princess Anne, Maryland in reference to a shooting that injured a young boy. Upon their arrival to the residence, the victim and his father were being placed into an ambulance.

According to a preliminary investigation, the child was struck by a gunshot that appears to have entered the victim’s bedroom from outside of the home. The exterior of the home where the bullet entered faces east toward Route 13. It is unclear at this time whether the gunshot came from someone inside a vehicle. There were three adults in the home at the time of the incident. There were no other injuries reported.

Troopers on scene, along with officers from the Princess Anne Police Department and deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough search while securing the area. They conducted neighborhood checks and interviewed several witnesses. Personnel from the Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to this case to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700, or, Metro Crime Stoppers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1726. All calls may remain confidential.

