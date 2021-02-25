UDVMA launches 2020 Utah Veterans & Military Community Survey

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs is asking Veterans, military members, and their families to take a brief survey that will help the department identify issues impacting Utah’s Veteran and military communities over the past year.
Your participation will help the state of Utah make strategic decisions to ensure Utah’s Veteran and military communities receive the support they need in the future.
