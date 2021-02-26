MDC offers free native plants Ask the Expert Expo March 13 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Spring will soon wake up gardens. For gardeners wishing to add woodland and prairie plants to beds, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Ask the Expert Expo in three sessions on Saturday, March 13, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Participants will also have a chance to buy native plant seeds and seedlings from vendors during the morning sessions. The plant sale will open to all visitors in the afternoon.

Participants can attend one of the three one-hour expo sessions offered. Ask the Expert Expo sessions will begin at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. Participants can also purchase native plants from vendors during those hours. The plant sale will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m.

This program will be held outdoors. Participants can visit education stations and talk with native plant experts. Wildflowers and prairie grasses can add beauty. They are also hardy because they are adapted to Missouri soil and climate conditions. But they do require planning and maintenance. Using specific plants can save time, money, and meet a gardener’s landscape goals. Topics such as which plants work best in conditions such as deep shade or full sun will be discussed.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed such as face masks and physical distancing.

The native plants Ask the Expert Expo is open to participants ages 18 and older. To register, visit the MDC events page for the Kansas City region at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXw. Burr Oak Woods Nature Center also offers hiking trails through forest, woodland, and grassland native habitats. To learn more, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.