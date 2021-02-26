Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Singing Bridge on Highway 1806 West of Mobridge Now Open to Vehicular Traffic

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, February 25, 2021

Contact: John Villbrandt, john.villbrandt@state.sd.us

 

MOBRIDGE, S.D. –The Highway 1806 bridge, known as the “singing bridge”, west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 over the Grand River, is now open to vehicular traffic.

 On Feb. 20, 2021, the Department of Transportation closed the bridge as a safety precaution due to observed distress reported on the bridge.

 Preliminary indications were that due to the recent extreme cold temperatures, the bridge girders contracted and caused damage to the concrete support system at one bridge pier cap. Thebridge was inspected and no additional damage was identified.

The SDDOT designed and completed a temporary solution. A 20 ton weight restriction and 35 mph speed restriction are in place until a permanent fix is completed at a later date. Signage is on site to alert drivers to these restrictions.

 For more information on this and other road conditions, visit https://sd511.org or call 5-1-1. 

 

- 30 -

