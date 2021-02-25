Sen. Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Feb. 22

We are seeing more legislation move through the Missouri Senate, as we have completed the first two months of the 2021 legislative session. Things will only get busier as we continue to discuss and debate more bills and proposals.

The Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee, which I chair, has voted to send Senate Bill 287 to the full Missouri Senate for consideration. I sponsor this measure, which seeks to level the playing field for our local brick and mortar business be able to keep up with online proprietors. I do hope this proposal moves through and becomes reality this year.

Senate Bill 27 is moving along as well. Senate Bill 27 relates to a number of items for county officials and would greatly benefit not only the 28th Senatorial District, but all of Missouri.

We spent many hours debating Senate Bill 26 this week. This proposal includes new punishments for blocking traffic and vandalism. This legislation now heads to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.

Committee hearings and discussion of bills on the floor of the Missouri Senate will continue, and I will keep you updated on progress as we move through the 2021 legislative session.

I am honored to serve as your Senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Keith Mertz, Hickory County Presiding Commissioner, visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Leadership Bolivar Day at the Capitol Rebekah Wright, Gabe Magnuson, Tracy Slagle, Kayla Degraffenreid, Laura Jenkins, Rep. Stephens, Sen. Crawford, Jonathon Moores, Amira Siddiq-Gerry, Sean McClay, Theron Becker and Caleb Medley

Leadership Buffalo Day at the Capitol Jeff Strickland, Tracy Strickland, Hollie Elliott, Stan Bunch, Kailyn Smith, Alex Richardson, Angie Miller, John Crawford, Sen. Crawford, Chad Bryan, John Jenkins, Mikayla Bentz, Mindy Starkey, Logan Bryan, Amy Saylor and Shawn Bryan