Westminster / 2nd Degree Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100779

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2021 – 0513 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Arden Road

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas MacAllister                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/25/2021, at approximately 0513 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Camp Arden Road in Dummerston for report of an individual in need of assistance. Investigation revealed that Nicholas MacAllister, 39, of Brattleboro, Vermont had committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and had an active arrest warrant out of Windham County. MacAllister was taken into custody and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2021 – 12:30 PM           

COURT: Windham County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

