Westminster / 2nd Degree Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100779
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2021 – 0513 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Arden Road
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Nicholas MacAllister
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/25/2021, at approximately 0513 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Camp Arden Road in Dummerston for report of an individual in need of assistance. Investigation revealed that Nicholas MacAllister, 39, of Brattleboro, Vermont had committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and had an active arrest warrant out of Windham County. MacAllister was taken into custody and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/26/2021 – 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham County Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.