Hoyer Discusses the American Rescue Plan and the January 6th Commission on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer"

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined CNN's “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” this evening to discuss the upcoming vote in the House on the American Rescue Plan and a January 6th Commission following the attack on the Capitol last month. Below are excerpts from the interview and a link to the video:

On the January 6th Commission:

“I think it should be composed of people that the American people will have confidence in, that's for sure. And we need a commission – we need to know the who, where, when, and why of January 6th, what led up to it, who helped incite it, who perpetrated it, and what we need to do to prevent a second occurrence of such an action. I think those are the questions that are relevant… That commission needs to be one that's credible and has the possibility of convincing the American people that their findings bear following and adherence and trust.

“Wolf, I think what the Speaker is worried about, what we'd all be worried about, is that the commission will in fact reach a conclusion. Unfortunately, we have seen since 9/11 – I was here at 9/11, obviously, and I'm here now – a real deterioration in bipartisanship no matter what the facts are. We saw that on January 6th, we saw it leading up to January 6th, where facts became fake news for a lot of people. And in fact Members voted on the Floor to deny, in fact, the facts that everybody agreed were true and that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had won. So the Speaker's concern, I think, is a real one that we want a commission that can come to conclusions and make recommendations. I’m not going to get into the numbers. That's for the Speaker and Minority Leader to work out. I'm hopeful that they do that soon. I'm hopeful that we will have a commission that will have trust on both sides of the aisle, because that is essential.”

“I'm not going get into the numbers, but I want to see a commission that is able to come to a conclusion that is not a partisan commission. You mentioned Governor Kean and [former Representative] Hamilton. Neither one of them were hard line partisans. And they looked for the truth, not the Democratic truth or the Republican truth, they looked for the truth. What we need on this commission is that to happen – not partisan denial of truth and facts.”

On the American Rescue Plan and the Need to Raise the Minimum Wage

“We think [the American Rescue Plan] is critical dealing with this assistance to families, assistance to businesses, assistance to the vaccine process and to getting COVID-19 under control and getting our economy back up and running.”

“It needs to be raised. We passed a bill, as you know, in the last Congress that raised it to $15 an hour on a graduated scale. I'm very much for that. We must increase the minimum wage. It is shameful that in the richest country on Earth, we have people who are working 40 hours a week and living in poverty. That's not acceptable, so I would hope – if in fact the minimum wage can be included in this bill - we want that done.”