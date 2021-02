Complete Consideration of H.R. 803 – Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act (Rep. DeGette – Natural Resources)

As of tonight, the House has completed general debate of H.R. 803. Tomorrow, the House will consider amendments to H.R. 803.

The Rule makes in order 29 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.

H.R. 1319 – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Subject to a Rule)