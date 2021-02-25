Communication Solutions, LLC, Brings 250 New Jobs to Miami, Oklahoma

The Miami Area Economic Development Service, Inc. (MAEDS) is proud to welcome Communication Solutions, LLC to Miami, Oklahoma.

“We know the importance of good jobs coming to Miami, OK,” said MAEDS CEO/President Charlotte Howe. “MAEDS is excited to welcome CSLLC and be a resource as they develop and grow their Miami location. We know they will make an excellent addition to the companies located in Miami, Okla.”

Communication Solutions, LLC is a premier provider of Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer Call Center Services. Starting with one call center in 1996, Miami will be their sixth location. CSLLC will be creating over 250 jobs in the next five years in the Miami location with competitive wages and benefits. They will be investing more than $500,000 to develop an inbound retention and customer service call center.

“We are excited to be part of the Miami community,” said Bryan Williams, Director of Business Development, Communications Solutions, LLC. “It’s something we have been talking about for quite some time, bringing jobs to Miami.”

Mayor Bless Parker stated, “The City of Miami is excited to partner with Communication Solutions, LLC. The selection of Miami, Oklahoma to open a new facility is a win-win for everyone involved. The investment this brings to the city, along with potentially more than 200 new jobs, is exactly the outcome we want to see in economic development. Miami, Oklahoma is open for business.”

“We are excited for the community of Miami and the new job opportunities CSLLC is bringing to the area,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Oklahoma is a great location for back office operations. CSLLC’s expansion into Miami is a reflection of the pro-business climate and available dedicated workforce that are present in Northeast Oklahoma and throughout the state.”

“As Chairman of the Miami Area Economic Development Service, we welcome Communication Solutions, LLC,” stated Chief Ethel Cook of Ottawa Tribe. “We know that Miami is a great place to do business and live. We hope to see more growth from our great businesses here and many other great companies that want to come here. MAEDS is here for you.”

For more information about how to apply for a job with Communication Solutions LLC, go to www.csllcnow.com.

If MAEDS can be a resource for your businesses, please call (918)542-4481 or email Charlotte Howe at chowe@miami-ok.org.