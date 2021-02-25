Scott Mueller to Join Governor Stitt’s Cabinet as Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development

Governor Kevin Stitt announced today he has nominated Scott Mueller to join his cabinet as the Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. Pending Senate confirmation, Mueller will oversee 30 agencies, including the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development.

“I am ready to get to work with Scott Mueller as our new Secretary of Commerce,” said Gov. Stitt. “Scott’s unmatched ability to expand, grow and attract companies is exactly what Oklahoma needs to become a Top Ten state.”

“It is an honor to be nominated by Governor Stitt for this position,” said Mueller. “I am determined to work with the superb men and women of our Commerce team to continue to build on the leadership shown by Secretary Kouplen. I look forward to telling employers across the nation what we, as Oklahomans, already know – that we have a very capable workforce willing and able to help companies grow and succeed, that we have a great environment for business and employers and have remained open for business throughout the pandemic, and that we champion job creators and will work hard to help new and existing employers maximize the opportunities in front of them.”

Mueller replaces outgoing Secretary Sean Kouplen, who is stepping aside after completing a two-year commitment to the Stitt Administration to focus on his role as Chairman and CEO of Regent Bank. Kouplen helped add over 120 new and expanding companies to Oklahoma, created and implemented multiple COVID business relief programs including the model $143 million Oklahoma Business Relief Program, took significant strides in workforce development and launched the minority business, tribal and nonprofit leadership councils to give these groups a greater voice in state government.

“Serving as Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Kouplen. “I will always be proud of how we led Oklahoma businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping them open safely, distributing and assisting with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief funding and supporting industries and community leaders with weekly status calls during the height of our response. I am very confident our success will continue under Secretary Scott Mueller and look forward to focusing more time on my family and business interests now that my two-year commitment to Governor Stitt is completed.”

“I am grateful for Sean Kouplen’s service to our state,” said Gov. Stitt. “Sean’s commitment to ensuring Oklahoma’s businesses were able to open safely and quickly, while securing needed cash to keep them afloat, is a big part of the reason our economy is in the position it is today.”

“I want to thank Sec. Kouplen for his service over the past two years,” said Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director. “Under his leadership, Commerce has gained significant momentum and seen great success. We are excited to work with Scott and continue our efforts at becoming a Top Ten state while also strengthening Oklahoma’s economy and communities.”

ABOUT SCOTT:

Scott R. Mueller has served as the Managing Member of 313 Holdings, LLC since its inception in August 2016. Mr. Mueller previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Arcadia Capital since its inception in March 2013 until February 2019 and served as Chief Financial Officer of AELP from its formation in April 2013 until the business dissolved in May 2016.

From October 2011 until he began working for AELP, Mr. Mueller served as Chief Financial Officer for Aubrey K. McClendon’s private companies and family office.

Prior to working for Mr. McClendon, Mr. Mueller was a partner at the private equity firm Hall Capital Partners from July 2009 until October 2011. He also served as the Chief Investment Officer of Oklahoma City-based TLW Investments and TLW Trading in 2008 and 2009.

From 1999 to 2008, Mr. Mueller worked for Goldman Sachs in New York and Dallas, leaving as a Vice President in the private wealth management group. Mr. Mueller also serves as a Director of Ascent Resources, Heritage Minerals Holdings, LLC, Heritage NonOp Holdings, LLC, Traverse Midstream Holdings, LLC, Silica Services Holdings, LLC., The Oklahoma Proton Center, LLC, NextStream Growth I, LLC and Watermark Bank. Mr. Mueller earned a BA in General Business Administration/Pre-Law from the Honors College at Michigan State University, an MBA from the University of Texas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.