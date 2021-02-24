Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sacramento now has a $96 million fund to help struggling renters, landlords. How to apply

The Sacramento Emergency Rental Assistance program taps federal and state funds to help renters in Sacramento County who are financially under water. Both renters and landlords can apply for funds to cover a portion of rents owed back to April of last year, and rents that will come due between now and June of this year.

